Target's new holiday ads feature a 'weirdly hot' version of Santa

First, Netflix gave us "Hot Frosty." Now, Target is giving us a hot Santa.

In the retail giant's newly released holiday ads, Santa has traded in his red suit for a snug red sweater and khakis.

Target's "Kris K" still has a beard, but it's less "white as snow" and more "silver fox." And he's clearly been at the gym getting rid of his stomach that "shook like a bowl full of jelly."

RELATED STORY | Coca-Cola's new AI-generated reboot of its classic holiday ad has some people outraged

One of the ads titled "Born to be Kris" shows Santa driving a jacked-up Ford Bronco to Target with Steppenwold's “Born to be Wild” playing in the background.

Another ad — with more than six million views on the company's YouTube — is titled, “He’s hot, but these target turkey deals are hotter.” In it a shopper refers to Santa as being "weirdly hot."

Let’s just say a lot of people are commenting that they hope to land on the “nice list” this year.