Watch Now
BusinessCompany News

Actions

Target's new holiday ads feature a 'weirdly hot' version of Santa

Let’s just say a lot of people are commenting that they hope to land on the “nice list” this year.
Close-up of Santa Claus.
Becky Wright Photography/Shutterstock
Close-up of Santa Claus.
Close-up of Santa Claus.
Posted

First, Netflix gave us "Hot Frosty." Now, Target is giving us a hot Santa.

In the retail giant's newly released holiday ads, Santa has traded in his red suit for a snug red sweater and khakis.

Target's "Kris K" still has a beard, but it's less "white as snow" and more "silver fox." And he's clearly been at the gym getting rid of his stomach that "shook like a bowl full of jelly."

RELATED STORY | Coca-Cola's new AI-generated reboot of its classic holiday ad has some people outraged

One of the ads titled "Born to be Kris" shows Santa driving a jacked-up Ford Bronco to Target with Steppenwold's “Born to be Wild” playing in the background.

Another ad — with more than six million views on the company's YouTube — is titled, “He’s hot, but these target turkey deals are hotter.” In it a shopper refers to Santa as being "weirdly hot."

Let’s just say a lot of people are commenting that they hope to land on the “nice list” this year.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Most Recent

Business
Main & Wall show promo

Where Main Street Meets Wall Street
Scripps News app promo

About Scripps News

Download the Scripps News app.

Scripps News app promo

About Scripps News

Download the Scripps News app