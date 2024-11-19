Coca-Cola's new AI-generated reboot of its classic holiday ad has some people outraged

When it comes to the holidays, traditions are everything. That's why people are expressing their disappointment in Coca-Cola's new holiday ad that has strayed from its usual content.

The beverage giant revealed a reboot of its 1995 classic "Holidays Are Coming" commercial that was made using artificial intelligence.

The advertisement features its famous animated polar bears along with AI-generated people and other wildlife. There are also AI-generated Coca-Cola trucks driving through winter wonderland in the ad.

But people on social media are sparking outrage on the play of the brand's traditional ad.

Some have called the commercial "scary," "soulless" and "uninspiring," and others said it was distasteful for the company to use AI technology to create the video instead of the work of artists.

However, there are some people who have argued that using AI was a smart way to get the ad across without all the work of a big production.