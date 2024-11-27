Subway nixes $6.99 meal deal, trying new promotion through app

Fast food chain Subway is nixing its in-store $6.99, six-inch meal deal that was supposed to last through the end of the year, according to Restaurant Business Magazine, which got a look at a message sent to operators.

The deal included a six-inch sub, cookies or chips and a drink.

According to the message, the meal deal was not driving anticipated results. Instead, the deal will only be offered through digital channels through Dec. 26 and not in-store. Also starting on Wednesday, Subway is offering 20% off any sub through its app. Customers can use the code "TWENTYOFF" through Jan. 5 to receive the discount.

RELATED STORY | McDonald's to undergo most significant menu overhaul in years

The promotional change comes as numerous fast-food chains have embraced value meals as a way to win back inflation-weary customers. McDonald's recently announced that it would make its $5 meal deal, consisting of a sandwich, fries, chicken nuggets and beverage, a permanent menu fixture.

Over the summer, numerous fast food chains started offering discounted value meals in hopes of regaining customers lost due to rising prices. Leaders of several fast food chains have said that inflation has scared off some customers, and brands such as McDonald's have made affordability more of a focus in 2024.

This comes as Subway announced Tuesday that CEO John Chidsey would retire at the end of the year and hand power to Carrie Walsh, Subway's current president of Europe, Middle East and Africa.

RELATED STORY | Subway switching from Coke to Pepsi in 2025