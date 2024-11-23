Watch Now
McDonald's to undergo most significant menu overhaul in years

New menu to put more emphasis on value meals as chain tries to win back inflation-weary customers.
A McDonald's restaurant is seen, Feb. 14, 2018.
McDonald's just announced that its menu will undergo one of its most significant overhauls in years as it puts more emphasis on value meals and in-app deals.

The $5 value meals McDonald's introduced over the summer will become a permanent feature at most restaurants. The $5 meal deal includes small fries, a four-piece Chicken McNuggets, a small soft drink, and the choice of a McDouble or McChicken sandwich. Top rivals Burger King and Wendy's have also offered similar promotions.

There will also be a breakfast component to its new menu. McDonald's will begin offering a buy one, add one for $1 for breakfast items, including: sausage McMuffin, sausage Biscuit, sausage burrito, and hash browns.

McDonald's will also offering buy one, add one for $1 on lunch and dinners items, including: six-piece chicken McNuggets, double cheeseburger, McChicken, and small fries.

"When it comes to value, we know there's no one-size-fits-all. We've worked closely with our franchisees to create a new platform that will let our customers define value on their own terms," said Joe Erlinger, president of McDonald's USA. "From deals on their personal go-to order to universal favorites like the $5 Meal Deal, we're excited to give fans more ways to save every time they visit one of our restaurants."

The new menu goes into effect Jan. 7.

McDonald's also said that local restaurants will offer locals deals on its mobile app.

McDonald's saw a massive boost in foot traffic in the first week following the June 25 launch of its $5 meal deal, according to data from Placer.ai. McDonald's is among the restaurants that have said price hikes may have priced out some consumers during a period of high inflation.

With rising labor costs, restaurants said they had to raise prices. But with food costs leveling off, restaurants are rethinking their pricing strategies.

