Stephen Curry and Michelle Obama collaborate on 'healthier' sports hydration drink

NBA star Stephen Curry is teaming up with former First Lady Michelle Obama to launch a “healthier” sports hydration drink that promises to contain less sugar and sodium than standard sports drinks.

PLEZi Hydration will be available nationwide on Amazon.com, as well as in Walmart, Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, and Pavilions locations in California. The beverage comes in three varieties: Lemon Lime, Tropical Punch, and Orange Mango Twist, and will retail for $2.29 per bottle.

PLEZi Nutrition, which was co-founded by Obama, will produce the sports drink.

"At PLEZi, we're always thinking about how we can change the game when it comes to nutrition," said Obama. "That's why we're thrilled to team up once again with our longtime friend, Stephen Curry, to create a drink that gives active people the hydration they need—and reduces what they don't. Created with the help and expertise of registered dietitians, PLEZi Hydration not only tastes great, but it also has more potassium, half the sugar, and less sodium. We're excited to provide a delicious, healthier option for everyone who's trying to get active and stay hydrated."

RELATED STORY | Subway switching from Coke to Pepsi in 2025

As first lady, Obama encouraged families to drink more water instead of sugary sodas and sports drinks. She launched the Drink Up initiative in 2013.

"Since we started the Let’s Move! initiative, I’ve been looking for as many ways as possible to help families and kids lead healthier lives. I’ve come to realize that if we were going to take just one step to make ourselves and our families healthier, probably the single best thing we could do is to simply drink more water,” said Obama. “That’s it – it’s really that simple. Drink just one more glass of water a day and you can make a real difference for your health, your energy, and the way you feel."

In 2023, she announced she was joining the launch of PLEZi Nutrition, which would begin marketing a lower-sugar fruit juice. In 2024, she teamed with Curry to begin marketing a soft drink.

PLEZi said its sports drink will contain 12 grams of sugar and 120 milligrams of sodium per 16.9-ounce serving. Gatorade generally contains about 28 grams of sugar and 230 milligrams of sodium per serving.

However, having sugar and sodium in drinks designed for athletes is not always a bad thing, experts say. High-intensity exercise can cause glycogen levels to deplete, which can be quickly restored with sugar. Sodium is also lost during the process of sweating.

“Sugar in electrolyte drinks is important because it gives your body carbohydrates that are quickly broken down to be used as energy when you exercise,” writes Sarah Wick of Ohio State’s Wexner Medical Center. “But if you’re concerned about gaining weight or having high blood sugar levels, take a look at the ingredients on the label, because some electrolyte drinks have more sugar than others.”

RELATED STORY | Why do longtime restaurant chains keep shuttering locations?

Curry, along with his wife Ayesha, will serve as brand ambassadors.

"I'm excited to team up with PLEZi to launch PLEZi Hydration, a game-changing hydration beverage that I believe can make a real difference for anyone looking to perform at their best," said Stephen Curry. "We've created something with smart ingredients and unbeatable flavor, so people can fuel their bodies the right way. No nonsense, no shortcuts—because the next generation deserves better."