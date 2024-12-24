Starbucks strike expands to over 300 stores ahead of Christmas, union says

An employee walkout at Starbucks stores across the U.S. is now expanding to hundreds of additional cafes ahead of the Christmas holiday.

Starbucks Workers United — the union that represents more than 10,000 employees at some 525 Starbucks stores— said baristas at over 300 stores are walking off the job Tuesday in demand of better compensation and benefits.

"We're fighting for a living wage, fair scheduling, and accessible benefits at a time when Starbucks seems to prefer investing in CEO Brian Niccol's $113 million compensation package," the union said in a statement. "The company's last economic proposal - NO immediate wage increases - is unacceptable."

The strike expansion comes a day after Starbucks workers walked off the job at more than 60 stores in twelve major cities across the U.S. Employees began picketing Friday and quickly broadened the strike to include additional stores, with the union citing a lack of progress in contract negotiations with the company.

“In a year when Starbucks invested so many millions in top executive talent, it has failed to present the baristas who make its company run with a viable economic proposal,” said Starbucks barista and bargaining delegate Fatemeh Alhadjaboodi, in a statement obtained by The Associated Press.

However, Starbucks has accused Workers United of prematurely ending a bargaining session last week. The company claims it already offers workers competitive pay and benefits — including paid family leave and college tuition assistance — worth an average of $30 per hour for those who work at least 20 hours a week.