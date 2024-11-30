Amazon faces global pushback from its workers in annual 'Make Amazon Pay' strike

The day after Thanksgiving kicks off one of the busiest shopping weekends of the year — but Amazon faces a global strike from its workers, who are pushing for better compensation and working conditions at the retailer.

Amazon workers on six continents planned strikes and protests lasting through Cyber Monday. Strikes were expected in more than 20 countries including the U.S., Germany, India and Japan.

Workers are campaigning for improved pay and working conditions and more climate responsibility from Amazon.

The demonstrations are a now-annual event in their fifth year, aiming to hold Amazon more accountable for its social and environmental impacts.

“Amazon’s relentless pursuit of profit comes at a cost to workers, the environment and democracy,” said Christy Hoffman, General Secretary of UNI Global Union, in a statement on this year's demonstrations. “Bezos’s company has spent untold millions to stop workers from organizing, but the strikes and protests happening around the world show that workers’ desire for justice – for union representation – can’t be stopped. We stand united in demanding that Amazon treat its workers fairly, respect fundamental rights, and stop undermining the systems meant to protect us all."

RELATED STORY | Workers at Charlotte airport, an American Airlines hub, go on strike during Thanksgiving travel week

Amazon represents a big chunk of Black Friday and holiday spending. This quarter last year, it announced $170 billion in net sales.

In recent years, the company has pushed back against early unioninzation efforts at its U.S. facilities.