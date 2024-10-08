Spirit Halloween to open Christmas-themed stores

After opening a record number of Spirit Halloween locations in 2024, the retailer will open several Spirit Christmas stores this holiday season.

The Spirit Christmas store website says that 10 locations will open in the northeast. These locations will be stocked with "thousands of stocking stuffers, holiday apparel, fun gifts, unique décor, plus all the special trimmings for creating an unforgettable Christmas."

The first of these locations will open on Oct. 18. Others will open in November. Some but not all of the locations will be converted Spirit Halloween stores.

"Spirit Christmas is a new concept for us, and we’re hopeful it will resonate with our customers. Our goal is to create a festive retail experience that captures the spirit of the season, much like we do for Halloween," the company said. "The flagship store in May’s Landing, NJ will open October 18, and all other locations will open in early November."

Earlier this year, Spirit Halloween announced that it planned to open a record 1,525 locations across the U.S. and Canada this year. The chain of stores has been known to move into abandoned storefronts once held by major retailers. Inside, stores are full of Halloween-themed decorations, costumes and candy.

The company said it plans to hire 50,000 seasonal workers during the fall.

Here is a look at where to find Spirit Christmas stores.