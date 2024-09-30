Spirit Halloween partnering with Uber for on-demand costume delivery

Are you suddenly in need of a Halloween costume? Uber just announced it has entered a partnership with Spirit Halloween offering costume delivery now through Halloween on its app.

According to Uber, Spirit Halloween's catalog will be available on Uber's app at the same price as in stores. The ride-hailing app also said that Uber One members can get free delivery and a 5% discount on orders over $35.

"The holiday season officially kicks off this time of year, and households across the country are looking to on-demand delivery to get what's needed—now," said Beryl Sanders, director of U.S. grocery & retail partnerships at Uber. "That's one of the reasons we're most excited to bring Spirit Halloween to Uber Eats and our other Uber apps to make costumes and other Halloween must-haves a cinch. As a working mom I know how crucial that last minute face paint or mask can be on the morning of the school parade or the hour before trick-or-treating starts, and I'm thrilled we'll be able to meet that demand at Uber."

The announcement comes after Spirit Halloween said it has opened a record 1,525 locations this Halloween season. It claims to be the largest Halloween retailer in the U.S.

Spirit Halloween joins a growing list of retailers, including Big Lots, Lowe's, Michael's, Party City, on the Uber app.

