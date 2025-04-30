Scripps News wins National Headliner Awards for journalistic excellence

Scripps News earned three National Headliner Awards and was named a finalist twice by the Deadline Club.

The National Headliner Awards, founded in 1934 by the Press Club of Atlantic City, are among the oldest and largest annual programs honoring journalistic excellence in the United States. The awards recognize outstanding work across print, broadcast, and digital media.

Scripps News received first-place National Headliner Awards for “Darwin’s War” and “Fentanyl: The Silent Toll."

In “Darwin’s War,” international correspondent Jason Bellini gained rare access to a Ukrainian first-person view kamikaze drone unit and embedded with “Darwin,” a top FPV drone pilot, on the front lines.

The judges praised Bellini and his team for producing "groundbreaking video that brings viewers into the harrowing technological world of modern combat."

In the series "Fentanyl: The Silent Toll," investigative correspondent Lori Jane Gliha and producer Brittany Freeman documented the alarming and often overlooked crisis of children poisoned by fentanyl.

Judges praised the series for shining a light on an “under-reported issue” and called it “an example of investigative journalism at its best.”

Scripps News also received a second-place National Headliner Award for Bellini's “One Woman’s Frontline” story. In the piece, Bellini traveled to the front lines of the war in Ukraine with a group of mostly women and their dogs.

Scripps News was also a finalist for two Deadline Club Awards, which are among New York’s most prestigious honors for journalistic excellence.

“In the Shadows with Jason Bellini: The Moses Videos” was named a finalist in the national feature category. “Sex, Lies and Deepfakes” was also a finalist for the Deadline Club’s “Mosaic Award.”