Sam's Club reportedly to open location that doesn't have checkout lanes

As Sam’s Club has introduced Scan & Go at more locations, the wholesale membership retailer will now rely on the technology to replace checkouts at one store.

According to CNBC, Sam’s Club will open a digital-only location in Dallas later this month where customers will scan QR codes and go straight to the items in the app, taking away the need for cashiers. In the areas usually reserved for checkouts, CNBC reports the store will feature online-only items, such as a 12-foot Christmas tree.

“It’s kind of the physical manifestation of a journey we’re trying to go on as a company,” Sam’s Club CEO Chris Nicholas told CNBC.

Sam’s Club parent company Walmart says the Scan & Go technology uses artificial intelligence so that receipts don’t have to be verified at the exit.

“A combination of computer vision and digital technology deployed in the exit area of the club captures images of carts and verifies payment for all items within a member’s basket,” the company says. “With AI working in the background to continually speed the process, this digital innovation not only streamlines the member’s exit, but also allows exit greeters to refocus their time and expertise to assisting members and ensuring they have an enjoyable shopping experience.”

Having this technology will also allow Sam’s Club to handle higher customer volumes, Nicholas told CNBC.

Sam’s Club noted that it has been able to use AI-powered checkout technology at 20% of its stores, as of earlier this year. It hopes to use the technology to create an advantage over rivals such as Costco, which have been slower at rolling out this sort of technology.

Costco in recent years has installed self-checkout lines at its stores, but there have been struggles with those. Costco has since started requiring employees to individually check membership cards before customers utilize self-checkout.