Sam's Club plans to renovate all 600 locations and add 15 new stores each year

Sam’s Club is planning to remodel all 600 of its locations as part of a new, “ambitious” growth strategy.

The warehouse club owned by Walmart is hoping to double its membership and sales over the next decade, it said in a press release.

In addition to renovating all of its existing clubs and adding the previously announced 30 new locations, Sam’s Club is planning to open 15 new warehouse stores every year.

The retail company is also focused on expanding its e-commerce presence, which will include free shipping for Sam’s Club Plus members.

“This is one of the fastest, most scalable transformations happening in retail today,” said Sam’s Club President and CEO Chris Nicholas in a statement. “We’re investing with intention — in our fleet, our associates and the member experience — to become the world’s best club retailer.”

The company said it has invested in artificial intelligence tools to “elevate guest experience” and “streamline repetitive tasks.”

