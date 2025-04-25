Meet JetZero: The futuristic plane that United has invested in to improve carbon emissions

United Airlines said it is flying into the future with a start-up called JetZero that is developing blended wing body (BWB) aircraft technology that promises improved fuel efficiency.

The investment includes a conditional path to order up to 100 of the innovative planes, with an option for an additional 100.

JetZero's design is said to reduce drag and produces lift across the entire wingspan, which could lead to as much as 50% reduction in fuel burn per passenger mile compared to a similar sized aircraft, United said.

The design could improve passenger experience with flexible seating options, larger seats across all classes and dedicated overhead bin space for each seat.

Since the main boarding door is wider, it could streamline the passenger boarding process and its wider aisles and bigger bathrooms make it more handicap-accessible.

Both the airplane's shape and the way JetZero plans to enter the plane into service address industry pain points, said United.

"For instance, a flight from New York/Newark to Palma de Mallorca, Spain would use up to 45 percent less fuel compared to the twin-aisle aircraft that operate that route today," the airline said.

The purchase agreement depends on JetZero meeting specific development milestones and the airline's safety, business and operating requirements — including flying a full-scale demonstrator by 2027, United said.

The U.S. Air Force has also invested millions into JetZero to fast-track the development of its full-scale demonstrator, according to United.

