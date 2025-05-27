McDonald's closes CosMc's, plans to incorporate beverage concepts nationwide

McDonald's recently announced that it will close all of its CosMc's locations starting in late June after a late 2023 launch.

The beverage-focused CosMc's had only limited food options but emphasized specialty drinks. McDonald's said it will use the information it gained from testing beverage concepts at CosMc's to introduce them to McDonald's locations throughout the U.S.

"What started as a belief that McDonald’s had the right to win in the fast-growing beverage space quickly came to life as a multi-location, small-format, beverage-focused concept," McDonald's said. "It allowed us to test new, bold flavors and different technologies and processes – without impacting the existing McDonald’s experience for customers and crew. By creating a learning lab – in a way that only McDonald’s can – the CosMc’s team was able to test and learn in real customer-facing environments, which allowed for greater agility and speed. Quick adds and edits to the menu based on feedback led to more focused choices for our fans as the test continued."

McDonald's had initially planned to open 10 CosMc's locations but ended up opening only five. The CosMc's menu included numerous iced fruit drinks and slushes.

McDonald's experienced an unexpected dip in sales to start 2025. Same-store sales dropped 3.6% in the first quarter of 2025 compared to a year earlier.

