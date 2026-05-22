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Dunkin brings back giant iced drink buckets, with new limeade flavors

Dunkin’s 48-oz iced beverage buckets return for Memorial Day with new Limeade Refresher flavors, priced at $12.99.
Dunkin’s 48-oz iced beverage buckets return for Memorial Day with new Limeade Refresher flavors, priced at $12.99."
Dunkin brings back giant iced drink buckets, with new limeade flavors
Dunkin' ice buckets
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The company likes to say it “America runs on Dunkin,” but its latest beverage offering might have some running a little too fast.

Dunkin’s viral iced beverage buckets are back this Memorial Day weekend. The 48-ounce cups can be filled with any Dunkin iced coffee or Refreshers beverage.

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The Refreshers flavors include a Cherry Lime Rickey Refresher, which pairs Dunkin’s Black Cherry and Limeade. Other options include Raspberry Limeade, Coconut Limeade, Matcha Limeade and the Strawberry Dragonfruit Limeade Refresher.

They cost $12.99.

The buckets are 16 ounces more than Dunkin's largest iced beverage size.

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