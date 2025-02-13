Watch Now
Denny's to close more locations than originally planned

Last year it said it would be shutting down 150 of its locations — about 10% — in unprofitable areas. Now, the diner chain is closing an additional 30 locations bringing to total to 180.
Last year it said it would be shutting down 150 of its locations — about 10% — in unprofitable areas. Now, the diner chain is closing an additional 30 locations bringing to total to 180.
Denny's is closing up more of its restaurants than it previously planned, the company said on Wednesday.

Last year it said it would be shutting down 150 of its locations — about 10% — in unprofitable areas. Now, the diner chain is closing an additional 30 locations bringing to total to 180.

Denny's has already closed 88 of those previously announced locations. The rest were said to be closing this year.

The company said some of the restaurant locations have expiring leases, but it did not announce a list of the locations being closed.

In total, the chain has about 1,300 locations around the U.S.

