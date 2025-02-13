Chevron, second-largest oil company in the US, plans to slash thousands of jobs

Chevron announced Wednesday it's laying off 15% to 20% of its workforce — meaning up to 9,000 jobs.

It's part of the second-largest U.S. oil company's plan to cut between $2 billion to $3 billion in costs by the end of next year, it said.

The layoffs will begin this year and are expected to be completed by 2026.

The news comes as the company missed Wall Street's fourth-quarter earnings expectations. It was the first time the refining business marked a loss since 2020, according to multiple reports.

Chevron reportedly lost $248 million in the last quarter of 2024 compared to a profit of $1.15 billion during the same period a year before.

The company is currently in the process of moving its headquarters from San Ramon, California to Houston.

