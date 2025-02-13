Watch Now
Chevron, second-largest oil company in the US, plans to slash thousands of jobs

The news comes as the company missed Wall Street's fourth-quarter earnings expectations. It was the first time the refining business marked a loss since 2020, according to multiple reports.
Jonathan Weiss/Shutterstock
A file photo of a Chevron station.
Chevron announced Wednesday it's laying off 15% to 20% of its workforce — meaning up to 9,000 jobs.

It's part of the second-largest U.S. oil company's plan to cut between $2 billion to $3 billion in costs by the end of next year, it said.

The layoffs will begin this year and are expected to be completed by 2026.

Chevron reportedly lost $248 million in the last quarter of 2024 compared to a profit of $1.15 billion during the same period a year before.

The company is currently in the process of moving its headquarters from San Ramon, California to Houston.

