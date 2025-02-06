Watch Now
Crayola is bringing back 8 previously retired colors for a limited time

For some of these colors, it will be their first appearance in stores in 35 years.
Crayola is adding more colors to its rainbow. The iconic crayon brand is reintroducing eight previously retired crayon colors as part of a limited edition collection.

This marks the first time in the company's 122-year history that such a move has been made.

The colors returning to shelves include dandelion, blizzard blue, magic mint, mulberry, orange red, violet blue, lemon yellow and raw umber.

Additionally, fans can purchase these colors in limited edition packs of colored pencils and markers.

They will be available in stores starting this spring and will continue to be offered through 2025.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

