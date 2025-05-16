Costco launches a 'buy now, pay later' option for online purchases

Costco is now offering a buy-now, pay-later option for online shoppers through a new multi-year partnership with Affirm.

The installment plans will allow customers to select the payment option at checkout for purchases ranging from $500 to $17,500.

Customers will be checked for eligibility in real time and can choose a monthly payment plan that fits their budget.

The plans offer "transparent pricing without late or hidden fees," offering customers an option outside of traditional credit, Costco said in a news release.

