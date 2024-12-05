Costco accused of unfair labor practices by Teamsters union

Teamsters slapped Costco with allegations of unfair labor practices on Wednesday, saying the company "expelled" union representatives from stores and harassed workers for wearing Teamsters attire.

The allegations come a week before negotiations resume over a new agreement covering more than 18,000 Costco Teamsters nationwide. Talks were suspended in August, Teamsters said. Teamsters reached its first national agreement with Costco in 2022, and that contract ends in January.

Teamsters also accused Costco of changing the locks on union bulletin boards. removing literature and blocking Teamsters from providing future updates.

Scripps News has contacted Costco for its reaction to the allegations.

“The lawless and outrageous behavior from Costco’s corporate executives will not be tolerated,” said Teamsters General President Sean M. O’Brien. “A company that claims to be 'worker-friendly' does not trample on federal labor law or contract rights to intimidate workers. Costco’s executives are showing their true colors – greedy, deceitful, and anti-worker. The company has sold its soul to Wall Street greed, and the Teamsters will bring the full weight of our union to hold it accountable.”

On its website, Costco claims it is "much more employee-focused than other Fortune 500 companies."

"By offering fair wages and top-notch benefits, the company has created a workplace culture that attracts positive, high-energy, talented employees," the company added.

As of 2023, Costco had 208,000 employees in the United States.

Costco has seen massive growth in recent years. In 2023, the company had $242.3 billion in revenue, growing 6.8% between 2022 and 2023. The company also increased revenue by 15.8% a year earlier.