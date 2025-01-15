Coors Light is rebranding for a 'Case of the Mondays' after the Super Bowl

Coors Light is temporarily changing its name.

The popular Denver-based beer company announced Wednesday it is rebranding as "Mondays Light" for a limited time in preparation for the sorrow many people feel when they have to return to work on the Monday after the NFL Super Bowl.

"For football fans, the Monday after the Big Game is the Mondayest Monday to ever have Mondayed," the company said in a statement. "With the season coming to an end 60% of Americans and Canadians admit they're likely to have a 'Case of the Mondays' after the Big Game."

Coors light said a survey conducted in partnership with Talker Research found that 76% of respondents found Mondays to be the most unpopular day of the week. However, 41% of respondents said the Monday after the Super Bowl is one of the worst days of the entire year.

"Let's face it: the Monday after the Big Game takes 'Case of the Mondays' to a whole new level," said Marcelo Pascoa, Vice President of Marketing at Coors Light. "So, we thought, why not turn that classic 'Case of the Mondays' into a literal case of Coors Light? Mondays Light is our way of reminding fans to Choose Chill on one of the worst Mondays of the year."

Coors Light said its new "Mondays Light" 12 packs of beer will soon be available to purchase at retailers nationwide for a limited time. The company also reminded football fans to keep an eye out for Coors Light to potentially pop up in its own Super Bowl commercial.