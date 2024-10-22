Chick-fil-A to launch a new app featuring 'family-friendly' podcasts and shows

Chick-fil-A is more than just great chicken and efficient customer service — they’re also putting “family-friendly” entertainment on its menu.

The fast food company announced it is launching a new, free app for parents and children to have the “ultimate digital playground” to create bonding experiences.

“Chick-fil-A Play” will feature a wide variety of original content for all ages to enjoy. The company said there will be kid-friendly scripted podcasts, games, conversation starters, crafts, video recipes, interactive stories and e-books.

The app will also host an animated show called “Evergreen Hills” with cartoon Chick-fil-A cows.

Chick-fil-A said its entertainment venture is designed for families to share while “enjoying a meal at home, in the drive-thru or anywhere in-between.”

The app will launch on Nov. 18.

"Hospitality and fun have always been at the core of the Chick-fil-A family experience, whether inside our Restaurants and play areas, or through our kids meals,” said Dustin Britt, executive director of brand strategy in a statement. “The Chick-fil-A Play App is a digital extension of that experience and another way we’re reimagining ‘Play’ for our Guests, in a unique way through entertainment that really encourages time together.”

