Celebrating 50 years: McDonald's Egg McMuffin special pricing amid industry surcharges

As some restaurants have tacked on surcharges amid a sudden and dramatic increase in egg prices, a McDonald's executive stated that there will be no such increase at its locations.

In fact, the company is planning to offer its infamous Egg McMuffin sandwich at a lower price to celebrate the 50th anniversary of its invention.

According to Michael Gonda, McDonald's chief impact officer, McDonald's USA will not be issuing surcharges on egg products. In addition to McMuffins, eggs are served on biscuits, McGriddles, sausage burritos, and in the Big Breakfast.

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of its Egg McMuffin, McDonald's announced that customers can purchase an Egg McMuffin or Sausage McMuffin with Egg through its app for $1 on Sunday. Customers can also get a buy one, get one free Sausage McMuffin with Egg through the McDonald's app from March 3 through March 30.

McDonald's stated that the Egg McMuffin revolutionized the breakfast sandwich. The idea was presented by Herb Peterson to Ray Kroc to put an eggs benedict in the palm of a person's hand so it could be quickly enjoyed on the go.

“When I watched my father introduce this idea to Ray Kroc, we could not have anticipated it would become the foundation for the renowned McDonald’s breakfast menu,” said Peterson’s son David Peterson, who is also a McDonald's franchise operator. “It’s been remarkable to see people embrace this innovation over the last five decades, and now we get to share that heritage with a new generation of breakfast fans.”

According to the January 2025 consumer price index, egg prices increased by 53% between February 2024 and January 2025. This has prompted major chains such as Denny's and Waffle House to institute surcharges on products served with eggs.

Overall food prices increased by a mere 2.5% in the 12-month period ending in January.

