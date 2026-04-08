Burger King hiring 60,000 workers at 6,500 stores as it modernizes restaurants

Burger King said it plans to hire 60,000 workers across 6,500 stores as it modernizes restaurants and improves operations.

Its parent company, Restaurant Brands, has seen a 13 percent jump in stock value this year. The company also owns Tim Hortons, Popeyes and Firehouse Subs.

Burger King said comparable sales rose 1.6 percent in fiscal 2025.

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Burger King said the positions range from part-time, entry-level roles to managers.

“We've done the important work of strengthening our operations, modernizing our restaurants and listening to our guests, and it's paying off,” said Tom Curtis, president of Burger King U.S. and Canada. “Now we need great people to help us keep that momentum going — people who are passionate, hardworking and genuinely friendly. A warm welcome goes a long way, and the team members who bring that energy every day are at the heart of what makes the Burger King experience special.”

The announcement comes as Burger King had planned to have 85 percent of its stores fully modernized by 2026, but officials say rising costs could push that timeline back.

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Stores that have undergone renovations are typically $50,000 more profitable, the company said.