Billabong and other surf brands closing all stores after operator files for bankruptcy

All Billabong, Quicksilver and Volcom stores in the U.S. will close their doors after the company behind the once wildly popular surf and skate brands has filed for bankruptcy, according to multiple reports.

Liberated Brands filed for Chapter 11 in Delaware earlier this week blaming the rise of fast fashion and other issues for its financial struggles, according to CNN.

There are over 100 store locations for Billabong, Quicksilver and Volcom that will be shut down in the coming weeks, reports stated.

However, the brands aren’t going away. CNN reported that the licenses for the brands are being transferred to another company to keep making the clothes and accessories.

Liberated Brands also operates other popular skate and surf-inspired clothing companies like Roxy and RVCA.