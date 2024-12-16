Apple reportedly working to launch thinner, foldable iPhones

Apple is reportedly preparing significant design changes to the iPhone, including the launch of thinner and foldable models.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Apple plans to release a thinner iPhone next year that would feature a simplified camera system to lower production costs. The device is expected to be more affordable than the Pro models and thinner than the current 8-millimeter design.

The tech giant is also said to be working on two foldable devices. One of the foldable devices would act as a smartphone, offering a screen larger than the iPhone 16 Pro Max when unfolded, the report said. The other would reportedly feature a 19-inch display that unfolds to a size comparable to desktop monitors.

Both foldable devices have reportedly been in development for years, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Apple has not commented on The Wall Street Journal report, which says the devices could be available as soon as 2026.

Without making major design changes this year, Apple unveiled its new line of iPhone 16 smartphones, which is more centered around the company's new AI technology and A18 chip, The company says the current phones are optimized for faster processing, machine learning, and offer more system memory bandwidth than prior iPhone models.

