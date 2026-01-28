Amazon cuts 16,000 jobs, just months after 14,000 layoffs

Amazon announced Wednesday that it will eliminate 16,000 positions in an effort to “reduce layers, increase ownership and remove bureaucracy.”

The cuts come just three months after the company eliminated 14,000 corporate positions.

Amazon said U.S.-based employees will have 90 days to search for internal roles before being laid off. Those unable to find another position will receive severance pay, the company said.

The retailer began a reorganization in October, and those plans were recently finalized.

“Some of you might ask if this is the beginning of a new rhythm – where we announce broad reductions every few months,” Beth Galetti, Amazon’s senior vice president of people experience and technology, said in a statement. “That’s not our plan. But just as we always have, every team will continue to evaluate the ownership, speed and capacity to invent for customers, and make adjustments as appropriate. That’s never been more important than it is today in a world that’s changing faster than ever.”

Wednesday’s announcement came one day after Amazon said it would close all of its Amazon Go and Amazon Fresh stores. The company plans to focus on its Whole Foods brand by opening 100 new locations.