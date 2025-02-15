ALDI moves forward with major expansion strategy, including 100 converted stores

ALDI said it is planning its biggest year of expansion in 2025 by opening over 225 locations throughout the U.S.

Some of the openings will be through the conversion of Southeastern Grocers locations. Aldi also plans to expand and add locations in the Midwest and Northeast and expand its footprint in the West.

Aldi said about 100 of the 225 store openings this year will be from converted Southeastern Grocers locations. ALDI plans to convert approximately 220 Southeastern Grocers locations through 2027.

Aldi also announced that it has sold 170 Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket stores that are not part of the ALDI conversion plan. Aldi had purchased these locations last year with the intention of converting them into Aldi locations.

"When we announced our acquisition of Southeastern Grocers, we shared that we intended for a meaningful number of Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarkets to continue to operate, and we're delivering on that promise while also supporting ALDI's growth. Over the last year, we've seen firsthand how C&S Wholesale Grocers, Southeastern Grocers, and their teams have continued to deliver great quality, service, and value to their customers, and we are confident they will lead the company successfully into its next chapter," said Jason Hart, CEO, ALDI.

Market Force Information, a market research company that utilizes customer feedback to assist retailers, released a report in 2024 ranking consumer sentiment on grocery stores.

Market Force's data indicated that Aldi provides the most value for money among America's leading grocery stores. The survey included 45 chains throughout the U.S., including warehouse stores such as Costco and Sam's Club, as well as big-box retailers like Target and Walmart.

Aldi said that in 2024 it plans to open 800 new locations by 2028.