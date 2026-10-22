Airbnb limits checkout chores hosts can require guests to complete

Vacation should be chore-free. Airbnb is changing its rules for hosts, limiting the number of tasks they can require guests to do before checkout.

Starting Nov. 20, Airbnb hosts won't be allowed to ask their guests to do chores that take significant time or that a hired cleaner would typically do. The hosts also won't be able to fine guests for not doing chores.

Those chores include stripping beds, taking trash to an offsite dump or washing and putting away dishes.

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Guests have long complained about having to pay a cleaning fee for their stays in addition to being asked to do some cleaning themselves.

Airbnb says guests will still have to comply with the house rules laid out by the host during their stay.