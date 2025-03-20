A new taste: Cheesecake Factory eliminates 13 dishes, introduces 22 options

This month, the Cheesecake Factory is rolling out one of its largest menu overhauls in years, as it has eliminated 13 items and replaced them with 22 new items.

Gone from the previous menu are several long-time staples, such as the white chicken chili, mushroom burger, and spicy cashew chicken. The menu also no longer includes several SkinnyLicious items, such as the spicy shrimp pasta and the lemon herb parmesan chicken.

Of the 22 new menu items, four are drinks and one is a children’s dessert. Cheesecake Factory President David Gordon noted that the new menu has items at wide price points. The menu includes a new double smash cheeseburger, steak frites, grilled steak and eggs, and Thai stir-fried noodles.

There are also several new appetizers, including honey roasted carrots, grilled asparagus, and charred sugar snap peas.

“I think it crosses different price points, different cuisines, some very unique items and then some sort of right up the middle of the road Cheesecake Factory items like a smash burger that we put on the menu,” Gordon said. “There's also some great vegetarian options, some new baby roasted carrots, some Asian cucumbers, some Chicken and Jalapeno Fritters. So you name the type of cuisine. We've always said there's nothing that we can't put on our menu that America might want.”

Gordon said it was important that new menu items are a value for customers.

“I think Cheesecake has always played well on the price point because of so many different options for guests,” he said. “And of course, the value proposition of the experience, the experience of the size of the portions that allows people to share and have leftovers for the next day. And the overall experience of dining at Cheesecake is a large part of the value proposition that people are looking for today.”

The company boasted that its sales per unit reached $12.2 million in 2024, which it claims was nearly four times higher than Chili’s and more than double that of BJ’s Brewhouse and Olive Garden.