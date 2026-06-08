Could this 3-wheeled solar-powered vehicle transform the EV market?

A California startup believes its solar-powered vehicle could reshape the electric vehicle market.

Steve Fambro, co-CEO of Aptera Motors, said the company's three-wheeled electric vehicle is designed to generate enough solar energy to add up to 40 miles of driving range per day.

"The Aptera can drive on a full charge about 400 miles," Fambro said in an interview with Scripps News. "About 40 of it would be covered by solar."

The company says drivers who travel less than 40 miles daily would rarely need to plug in the vehicle.

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Fambro said weather conditions can affect solar charging but noted the vehicle can still generate power on cloudy days. During overcast conditions in Southern California, he estimated the vehicle could still gain between 30 and 40 miles of range, while rainy weather could cut that roughly in half.

Aptera's design stands out from traditional passenger vehicles because it uses three wheels instead of four. Fambro said the configuration helps improve efficiency by reducing weight and allowing for a more aerodynamic shape.

With a target price of $40,000, the company currently has about 50,000 pre-orders for the vehicle, Fambro said.

