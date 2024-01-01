Axel Turcios

Axel Turcios is an Emmy-Award winning journalist who joined Scripps News as a National Correspondent based out of New York City. Prior to Scripps Axels was at Univision 23 in Miami, where he appeared frequently on the national programs Primer Impacto, Noticiero Nacional Univision and Despierta América. Before joining Univision, Axel worked for two years as a reporter for Telemundo in Las Vegas.

Axel will be the first to tell you that reporting out of New York City has been a life-long dream. He dedicates his spare time to community work and organizing charitable projects to help low-income families and children in his country of origin, Honduras.