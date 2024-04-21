Alexa Liacko is an anchor and a correspondent for Scripps News, based in Atlanta. Before moving to Atlanta, she spent three years traveling the country telling stories for Scripps News’ political show, The Race. From the frozen mountains in Alaska to the beaches of Florida, Alexa focused on bringing conversations left out of the headlines into focus. She has a passion for uplifting voices struggling to be heard and digging deeper into the biggest stories of the day. She’s won Communicator Awards and Telly Awards for her work on The Race.

Alexa now anchors both the Timeline and Evening Debrief shows each weekend. She has also reported and anchored in Tucson, Arizona at Scripps News affiliate KGUN9-TV and at FOX5 News in Atlanta. When she isn’t looking for her next story, Alexa enjoys cooking, traveling and hiking.