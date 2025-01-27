Ukrainian forces innovate with groundbreaking use of land drones in battlefield

In the rapidly evolving landscape of modern warfare, robotic technologies are carving out new roles on the frontlines. In Ukraine, these advancements have manifested in the deployment of land drones in ways never seen before — a very recent and transformative development.

On the rugged terrains of Ukraine's battlefield, the innovative war machines are now performing some of the most hazardous tasks, including the clearing of anti-tank mines. These remotely operated units are pivotal to Ukraine's strategy against Russian forces. Unlike their aerial counterparts, these terrestrial devices are designed to carry out operations such as laying down explosives without putting human lives at immediate risk.

Recently, we witnessed a demonstration of these land drones, including one engineered to carry and deploy up to eight anti-tank mines. Once loaded, these mechanized soldiers traverse the battlefield under remote control to strategically position mines or engage enemy positions.

A significant milestone in unmanned ground warfare was marked last month by the Khartiia Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine. This unit announced that it had employed these land drones during an assault on a Russian position in the Kharkiv region — a historic first for Ukraine. Leading the charge was a commander known by the callsign "Happy," who is credited with orchestrating this unprecedented battle.

"We were surprised that everything worked out for us, because, let's say, it was the first time for us and, perhaps, even Ukraine," Happy commented. "I think they were surprised. They even tried to repel them. They didn't succeed, fortunately."

Ukraine faces a dire manpower shortage when compared to Russia's extensive troop reserves. The ongoing and intense pressures along the front line from Russian forces have further exacerbated this challenge. To counter this imbalance, the Ukrainian military is accelerating the scale and deployment of these land drones.

The strategic goal is to replicate the effectiveness of aerial drones, which have been used extensively for reconnaissance and offensive operations. By harnessing these ground drones, Ukrainian forces aim to enhance their operational capabilities and maintain a forceful presence against the better-manned Russian forces.

“This year we purchased several thousand ground platforms, and next year, I believe, we need tens of thousands," Ukraine's Minister of Digital Transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov, told Reuters last month.

As conflicts continue to evolve, so too does the technology supporting military operations. The use of land drones signifies a critical shift towards more automated and potentially less human-risk-centric methods of warfare.

Robotic technologies like land drones are redefining the rules of engagement in Ukraine's struggle against Russian aggression. This innovative use of unmanned ground vehicles not only highlights Ukraine's technological ingenuity but also underscores the critical role of automation in modern warfare.

