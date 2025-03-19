Trump says he had a 'very good' call with Zelenskyy amid Russia ceasefire talks

President Donald Trump expressed optimism about a potential ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia following a "very good" hour-long phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Much of the discussion was based on the call made yesterday with President Putin in order to align both Russia and Ukraine in terms of their requests and needs," Trump said on Truth Social. "We are very much on track."

In a readout of the call provided by the White House, the two leaders agreed to share defense information.

"President Zelenskyy asked for additional air defense systems to protect his civilians, particularly Patriot missile systems, President Trump agreed to work with him to find what was available particularly in Europe," the readout says.

During Tuesday’s call with Putin, the Russian president reportedly agreed to a limited ceasefire focused on energy facilities and infrastructure. The readout says President Trump briefed Zelenskyy on the details.

Zelenskyy said on Wednesday that he supports the steps to reach a partial ceasefire and is ready to implement them.

"We instructed our teams to resolve technical issues related to implementing and expanding the partial ceasefire," Zelenskyy stated. "Ukrainian and American teams are ready to meet in Saudi Arabia in the coming days to continue coordinating steps toward peace."

Additionally, President Trump reportedly proposed running Ukraine's nuclear power plants.

"American ownership of those plants would be the best protection for that infrastructure and support for Ukrainian energy infrastructure," the readout from the White House says.

Another issue raised during the call, according to the White House, was the alleged abduction of Ukrainian children by Russia during the war.

President Trump reportedly said he would "work closely with both parties to help ensure those children are safely returned home."