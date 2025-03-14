Rubio 'cautiously optimistic' about potential Russia-Ukraine ceasefire

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said there is reason to be "cautiously optimistic" about a potential ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine.

Speaking from Canada following a meeting with G7 allies, Rubio said he realizes the situation is complex and a lot of work still needs to be done to reach an agreement.

"We certainly feel like we're at least some steps closer to ending this war and bringing peace, but it's still a long journey," Rubio said.

A delegation of American officials, including President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, was in Moscow this week in an effort to persuade Russia to agree to a 30-day ceasefire with Ukraine.

Rubio said the delegation is returning to the U.S., where he will meet with them this weekend and consider the next steps.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared open to the 30-day ceasefire but noted that there were still issues that needed to be figured out.

"I think that we need to discuss it with our American colleagues and partners," he said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appeared to cast doubt on Putin's willingness to sign onto a ceasefire — with Ukraine negotiated with the U.S. in Saudi Arabia.

"As we have always said, the only one stalling, the only one being unconstructive, is Russia," Zelenskyy said. "They need this war. Putin has stolen years of peace and continues this war day after day."

