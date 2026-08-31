Nicolás Maduro shares photos on his social media from inside New York prison

Ousted Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro shared photos on his X account from the prison in New York where he has been held since the U.S. military captured him and his wife in January.

In the social media post, Maduro is seen wearing a gray tracksuit and smiling while holding up a peace sign, stating the images are a "small gift of love and hope" for his family and others who love him.

The message also declared, "We are standing firm."

Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were captured at their home in Caracas during an overnight operation carried out by U.S. special forces. The raid killed at least 24 Venezuelan security officers and 32 Cuban military and police officers, according to local officials.

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The couple was then flown to New York and indicted on drug trafficking, kidnapping, and murder charges. They each have pleaded not guilty.

Maduro had previously been indicted in 2020 on drug-related charges. At the time, the U.S. offered up to $15 million for his arrest. That reward later increased to $50 million.

If convicted, Maduro and Flores face a potential life sentence.