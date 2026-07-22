Maduro trial date set for June 2027 as drug trafficking case against ousted Venezuelan leader proceeds

Ousted Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro appeared in a New York City federal court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing in a drug trafficking case against him and his wife, Cilia Flores.

Maduro, wearing a tan jumpsuit and sunglasses, listened as the judge set a trial date for June 1, 2027. A small group of Maduro supporters stood outside the courthouse during the hearing. Another preliminary hearing was set for November on a motion to dismiss the case on the grounds of sovereign immunity.

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Maduro and Flores were captured in January at their home in Caracas during an overnight operation carried out by U.S. special forces. The raid killed at least 24 Venezuelan security officers and 32 Cuban military and police officers, according to local officials.

The couple was then flown to New York and indicted on drug trafficking, kidnapping, and murder charges. They each have pleaded not guilty.

Maduro had previously been indicted in 2020 on drug-related charges. At the time, the U.S. offered up to $15 million for his arrest. That reward later increased to $50 million.

If convicted, Maduro and Flores face a potential life sentence.