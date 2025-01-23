New photo shows American released from Afghanistan after 2022 imprisonment

A new image released Wednesday shows one of one of the Americans released just this week after being held in Afghanistan.

The photo shows American Ryan Corbett reunited with his wife, Anna, after he spent more than 800 days in Taliban captivity.

Corbett had been on a business trip to Afghanistan in 2022 when the Taliban took him into custody.

He and another American – William McKenty – were released in a prisoner exchange negotiated by the Biden administration with the Taliban in the final days of their time in office.

Despite the successful release of Corbett and McKenty, two other Americans, George Glezmann and Mahmoud Habibi, remain in Taliban custody.

In a statement to Scripps News, Corbett's family acknowledged the other families.

"While we begin the healing process with Ryan by our side, we remain mindful of the many families who are still waiting for their loved ones to return, including the families of George Glezmann and Mahoumoud Habibi," the statement says. "It was our hope that Ryan, George and Mahmoud would be returned to their families together and we cannot imagine the pain that our good fortune will bring them. We recognize the immense privilege of our family's reunion today, and pledge to keep praying - and fighting - for George and Mahmoud's swift release."