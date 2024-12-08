Military command of Syria's opposition says Damascus is 'free' of Bashar Assad's rule

Syrian opposition fighters say they have entered Damascus following a stunning advance across the country as the head of a Syrian opposition war monitor reported that President Bashar Assad had left the country for an undisclosed location.

Rami Abdurrahman said Assad took a flight from Damascus and left early Sunday. There was no immediate official statement from the Syrian government. '

It was the first time opposition forces had reached Damascus since 2018, when Syrian troops recaptured areas on the outskirts of the capital following a yearslong siege.

The night before, opposition forces had taken the central city of Homs, Syria's third largest, as government forces abandoned it. Homs is an important intersection between Damascus and Syria's coastal provinces that are the Syrian leader's base of support.

The rapidly developing events have shaken the region. Lebanon said it was closing all its land border crossings with Syria except for one that links Beirut with Damascus. Jordan closed a border crossing with Syria, too.

Eight key countries gathered with the U.N. special envoy on Syria on the sidelines of the Doha Summit for two hours of discussions Saturday night, and more will follow. The U.N. envoy seeks urgent talks in Geneva to ensure an "orderly political transition."

Assad's departure marks the end of the 54-year of Assad family rule of Syria with an iron fist. His father Hafez Assad came to power in a bloodless coup in 1970 and ruled until his death in 2000. Bashar Assad was elected weeks after his father's death and ruled Syria until he was overthrown on Sunday.

The command declared the end of "the dark period and the beginning of a new era in Syria."

State television in Iran, Assad's main backer in the years of war in Syria, reported that "terrorists" had entered Damascus and that Assad had left the capital. It cited Qatar's Al Jazeera news network for the information and did not elaborate.

An Associated Press journalist in Damascus reported seeing groups of armed residents along the road in the outskirts of the capital and hearing sounds of gunshots. The city's main police headquarters appeared to be abandoned, its door left ajar with no officers outside.

Another AP journalist shot footage of an abandoned army checkpoint, uniforms discarded on the ground under a poster of Assad's face.

There was no immediate official statement from the Syrian government. The pro-government Sham FM radio reported that Damascus airport was evacuated and the insurgents announced they had entered the notorious Saydnaya military prison north of the capital and "liberated our prisoners" there.

The loss of Homs represented a potentially crippling blow for Assad. It stands at an important intersection between Damascus, the capital, and Syria's coastal provinces of Latakia and Tartus — the Syrian leader's base of support and home to a Russian strategic naval base.