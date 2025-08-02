Amusement park ride in Saudi Arabia collapses and injures more than 20 people

The collapse of an amusement park ride in western Saudi Arabia has left more than 20 people injured and prompted authorities to close the park and order an investigation, state media said.

The accident occurred in the Al-Hada area of the city of Taif on Wednesday, when the “360 Big Pendulum” ride snapped in two, sending the part carrying people crashing to the ground.

Video footage posted on social media showed the pendulum swinging riders, who were strapped into their seats, in a wide arc several times before the pendulum arm snaps, sending the passenger section crashing to the ground.

The regional government said in a statement that the Taif governor, Prince Saud bin Nahar bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, had ordered an investigation and the park’s closure. It said some of those injured received first aid at the amusement park, and others were taken to a hospital. It did not specify how many people were hospitalized.

State media said 23 people were injured, and that there were no fatalities.