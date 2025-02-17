Israel prepares to receive the remains of 4 hostages in latest ceasefire development

Israel expects to receive the bodies of four hostages from Gaza this week, Israeli officials said Monday. Another trade is then expected to see six living hostages return to Israel on Saturday.

The identities of the hostages have not yet been released.

The exchange would mark the first transfer of deceased hostages since the ceasefire deal went into effect.

The exchange is the latest step in a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, which was agreed to in January. If it is successful, the deal will account for a total of 33 hostages released from Gaza. Following this week's releases, it is expected that only four of those 33 hostages will remain in Gaza. Those four individuals are believed to be deceased.

In exchange, Israel is releasing hundreds of Palestinian prisoners and pulling its armed forces out to the edges of Gaza.

Negotiations for the release of further hostages would take place during the next phase of the ceasefire. Those details have not yet been planned or agreed to.

Still, the ceasefire deal has remained on track despite setbacks, accusations on both sides of violations and continued military operations in other regions.

Hamas says Israel has recently blocked the delivery of shelter materials for displaced Palestinians in Gaza. Israel, meanwhile, says it killed the head of Hamas' military operations in Lebanon on Monday.