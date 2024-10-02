Israel: 8 soldiers killed while fighting Hezbollah militants in Lebanon

The Israeli Defense Forces says eight soldiers were killed in Lebanon while engaging in heavy firefights with Iranian-backed Hezbollah militants.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a statement expressing his condolences to the families of those killed in what he described as an "abhorrent terrorist attack," but added that Israel will continue to fight against "the axis of evil."

"It is true in Judea and Samaria. It is true in Gaza, Lebanon, Yemen and Syria — and it is also true in Iran," Netanyahu stated. "We are fighting the axis of evil everywhere, including in southern Lebanon and Gaza, where our heroic soldiers are active. Today, more than ever, the forces of light in the world must unite and work together against the ayatollahs' dark regime, which is the source of terror and evil in our region."

The deaths in Lebanon come one day after Iran launched a missile attack against Israel. The country said the attack was largely thwarted, with only a few injuries reported.

Tensions have continued to rise in the region after the Israeli military launched what it is calling a "limited" ground operation in Lebanon to combat Hezbollah, who — like Hamas — is supported by Iran. In previous days, Israel had also killed the Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, as well as Islamic Revolutionary Guard Gen. Abbas Nilforushan.

Iran has warned that any further retaliation from Israel would prompt a "subsequent and crushing response." Israeli officials, meanwhile, have vowed to continue to respond to any attacks.

"Iran made a big mistake — and will pay for it," Netanyahu said of the missile attack. "The regime in Tehran does not understand our determination to defend ourselves and to exact a price from our enemies."