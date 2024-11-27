Families of American hostages held in Gaza 'encouraged' by ceasefire in Lebanon

The families of American hostages held in Gaza are calling on the Biden administration to do more to bring their loved ones home.

While they said they were "encouraged" by a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon, they don't want their loved ones to be forgotten.

"For 418 days, we have endured countless failed negotiations and the possibility that with each passing day, our loved ones may never come back," the families said in a statement. "This unbearable nightmare must end."

Ruby Chen, the father of Itay Chen, a victim of the October 7, 2023, Hamas attacks in Israel, told Scripps News that he believes the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hezbollah is proof something can be done in regard to the war in Gaza.

"When you look at the framework, all the principles of the agreement that was signed with Hezbollah, you see those in the same principles that Hamas wants. So why was that not possible to duplicate those things?" Chen said.

This is the second Thanksgiving Ruby is without his son. He said the special occasions don't get any easier as time goes by.

"We've gone through this nightmare for over a cycle of a year — anniversaries, birthdays, holidays," he said.

Chen told Scripps News that he met with President Joe Biden earlier this month. He said the president committed to working with the incoming administration, relaying the importance of bringing home the hostages, which include seven Americans.