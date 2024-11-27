Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire holds as people return home in southern Lebanon

A U.S.-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Iranian-backed Hezbollah militants in Lebanon appears to be holding as Lebanese civilians in cars streamed back south to their homes despite warnings to stay away.

For now, both sides have agreed to a two-month pause in fighting so long as Hezbollah pulls its armed fighters out of parts of southern Lebanon and Israeli troops withdraw back across the border. The Israel Defense Forces says the withdrawal will be "gradual."

However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the length of the ceasefire relies entirely on how long Hezbollah abides by the agreement. He also warned that Israel reserves the right to respond to any threats.

"With the United States' full understanding, we maintain full freedom of military action," Netanyahu said in a statement. "If Hezbollah violates the agreement and tries to arm itself, we will attack. If it tries to rebuild terrorist infrastructure near the border, we will attack. If it launches a rocket, if it digs a tunnel, if it brings in a truck carrying rockets, we will attack."

President Joe Biden — fresh of negotiating the ceasefire deal — said the agreement is proof that peace in the region is possible. He then pledged Tuesday that he'll do everything in the final days of his administration to push for a ceasefire in Gaza as well — where Israeli troops are still fighting Hamas militants.

"Over the coming days, the United States will make another push with Turkey, Egypt, Qatar, Israel, and others to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza with the hostages released and an end to the war without Hamas in power," he said in a statement.

In light of the Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire, Hamas says it is now open to negotiating a similar deal in Gaza so long as Israeli troops agreed to withdraw out of Gaza. In return, Hamas has offered to release all Israeli prisoners taken hostage in the Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attack that prompted Israel's invasion into Gaza.