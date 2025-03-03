How foreign policy is changing under Trump

President Donald Trump appears to be reshaping U.S. foreign policy, and Russia is taking notice.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov reportedly said on Monday that the shifting U.S. stance largely aligns with Russia's vision.

Kurt Volker, former U.S. ambassador to NATO, told Scripps News that he hopes Peskov is misinterpreting the Trump administration's intentions.

"I think what President Trump is trying to do is to get an end to the war in Ukraine quickly, just by stopping the fighting, kind of stopping things in place," Volker said.

Volker noted that this approach differs from previous efforts, which focused on isolating and pressuring Russia in response to its aggression toward Ukraine.

What does this posture mean for Ukraine's security and how could U.S. allies respond? Watch Volker's full interview in the video above.