'How did we get to that place?' Father of deceased hostage speaks out after Israel's elections

Israel's election results are coming into focus, but the question of who will lead the country may be far from settled.

And one of the biggest remaining issues for families of those killed and taken hostage on October 7th is accountability. Many want to see an inquiry into internal security failures.

That advocacy led to some tense moments outside of a polling place this week for the late Itay Chen’s father, Ruby.

"While standing there outside, speaking about investigation committee, a citizen started calling me names, Specifically, calling me a traitor and my son," Ruby Chen said. "And you ask yourself, how did we get to that place that my son, that was protecting the border of Gaza on October 7, was taken, kidnapped, fell while protecting Jewish people, someone would say something like that?"

Chen is also advocating for the U.S. Congress to launch its own inquiry into October 7th failures. Nearly 50 Americans were killed that day alone, and a dozen were taken hostage.

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Watch more of the interview with Chen in the video above.