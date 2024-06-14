Watch Now
'Good days and bad days': Princess Kate opens up about cancer journey, making public appearances

Kate is undergoing chemotherapy but plans to make public appearances over the summer.
Posted at 1:19 PM, Jun 14, 2024

Kate, Princess of Wales, will make her first public appearance since announcing in March that she is being treated for cancer.

In a post on social media, Kate said she would be in attendance for King Charles III's birthday parade on Saturday alongside her family.

Speaking about her cancer battle and going through chemotherapy, Kate said she is making "good progress."

"As anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well," she said.

Kate added that her treatment will continue over the next few months, but she plans to make more public appearances over the summer despite knowing she is "not out of the woods yet."

"I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal," Kate said.

