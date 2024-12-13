FBI releases age-progression photo of missing US reporter believed to be in Syria

The FBI released a photo of what missing U.S. reporter Austin Tice may look like today.

The former U.S. Marine and freelance journalist disappeared in August 2012 while covering the Syrian civil war for various news outlets.

His family visited the White House last week and presented what they say is evidence showing Tice is still alive and in Syria.

If Tice is still alive, he would be 43 years old. In the age-progression photo, Tice has a graying beard and some fine lines on his forehead and around his eyes.

"The FBI and our government partners remain committed to bringing Austin home to his family, and we are still offering a reward of up to $1 million for information that leads to Austin’s safe return," the FBI said in a statement.

The fall of the Assad government in Syria has offered renewed hope that Tice will be found alive as rebels have been releasing people from prisons across the country.

The U.S. official in charge of hostage negotiations has also been sent to the Middle East to try and secure the release of Tice. Roger Carstens, Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs, is in Lebanon as part of the effort.

