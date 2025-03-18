Zelenskyy announces Ukrainian support for ceasefire agreement, halt to attacks on energy infrastructure

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy admitted to "skepticism" about a limited ceasefire agreement between Ukraine and Russia on Tuesday, but said Ukraine would support the initiative.

"If there is a partial ceasefire, this is a positive result," Zelenskyy said, while speaking to reporters in Finland.

Earlier on Tuesday, President Donald Trump spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The two leaders agreed to a limited ceasefire in Ukraine.

Russian state media reported that Putin agreed to order his military not to strike Ukraine's energy infrastructure for 30 days. Russian state media also reported that Putin would hand over 23 wounded Ukrainian troops "as a gesture of goodwill."

"It cannot be so that Russia will be striking our energy sector, and we will be silent. We will respond," Zelenskyy warned. But he said that if both sides adhere to the policy laid out in the plan, "our side is going to support this."

Zelenskyy has not yet spoken with either President Trump or President Putin about the arrangement. He said he counted on holding a conversation with President Trump about the details.

"Because there's two parties in this war, Russia and Ukraine, so without Ukraine I think many negotiations without Ukraine would not result in any help," Zelenskyy said.

RELATED STORY | US cuts funding for probe into Russia’s forced deportation of Ukrainian children

President Trump and Putin "agreed that the movement to peace will begin with an energy and infrastructure ceasefire, as well as technical negotiations on implementation of a maritime ceasefire in the Black Sea, full ceasefire and permanent peace," The White House said in a summary of the call on Tuesday. "These negotiations will begin immediately in the Middle East."

Roughly an hour after President Trump's call with Putin, local media reported explosions in Kyiv, Ukraine's capital. Air defenses were active in the area, according to Ukrainian authorities.